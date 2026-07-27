Social media is flooded with videos showcasing mud crab farming as an easy way to make quick money. But is this hype realistic, or is it just another passing online trend? Navajyoth Shankar from Elathur, Kozhikode, raised this question, seeking practical insights into the farming methods and precautions required for this aquaculture venture. Dr B Pradeep, an expert in the field, shares the real facts behind successful crab farming.

While the claims on social media are not entirely exaggerated, the business is highly profitable only if the entrepreneur possesses the right technical knowledge, dedication, and access to brackish water. Typically, the mud crab (or mangrove crab) is the species of choice for farming. These crabs are broadly categorised into two types: the green mud crab and the red mud crab. The green mud crab is highly preferred among farmers due to its rapid growth rate and superior market demand.

Representative image. Image credit: Kristina Kuptsevich/shutterstock

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Grow-out culture versus crab fattening

There are two primary methods of cultivating mud crabs. The first is grow-out culture, where young crablets are introduced into brackish water ponds and raised for five to six months until they reach a marketable weight of 300 to 700 grams. The second, and far more profitable method, is crab fattening. Today, this is the most popular technique among commercial farmers.

In crab fattening, soft-shelled crabs, commonly referred to as "water crabs", are purchased at a relatively low price of ₹300 to ₹600 per kilogram. These crabs are then reared for 20 to 40 days until their shells harden, at which point they can be sold at a premium price of ₹1000 to ₹2300 per kilogram. During this brief fattening period, the crabs must be fed daily with high-quality feeds such as small fish, mussels, and clam meat, equivalent to 5% to 8% of their body weight. Since mud crabs are nocturnal creatures, feeding them during the night is crucial for optimal growth.

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The biological wonder of moulting

Unlike humans, a crab’s skin does not grow continuously with its body. Instead, they have a hard exoskeleton. To grow larger, they must shed this hard outer shell and develop a new one, a natural process known as moulting. To facilitate this, the crab drinks large quantities of water to expand its body, causing the old shell to crack open so it can emerge. The newly emerged crab is extremely soft and vulnerable, making it the classic "water crab". Unable to defend themselves in this fragile state, they naturally hide from predators. Over the next few days, they absorb calcium from the water to harden their new shell.

Cage culture and the submerged technique

Because crabs moult at different times depending on their weight, a single pond will often contain both hard-shelled and soft-shelled crabs. The hardened crabs will naturally attack and cannibalise their soft, vulnerable counterparts. To prevent this, individual housing is highly recommended for the fattening process. Farmers can use perforated plastic barrels, boxes, or custom-built cages.

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For optimal results, these boxes should be submerged to a depth of at least 1.5 metres in a pond or estuary. Research indicates that this submerged technique yields a much higher survival rate for mud crabs compared to floating cage systems. Alternatively, indoor Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) utilizing PVC pipes or individual boxes can be set up using artificial saline water with a salinity of 15 to 25 ppt. However, maintaining pristine water quality is vital in RAS, as any drop in water quality can lead to mass mortality.

Sourcing and handling hazards

For a successful fattening business, crabs weighing over 500 grams are ideal, as they fetch the highest market price. The crabs must be healthy and undamaged. Sourcing these water crabs is one of the primary challenges of the industry, as they must be collected from local fishers working in backwaters and mangrove forests. It is also important to note that extremely soft crabs that have just moulted are not suitable for farming, as they are too fragile to survive transport.

Additionally, mud crabs are highly aggressive. Handlers must exercise extreme caution, as a pinch from their powerful claws can cause severe injury. Furthermore, if a crab loses its legs or claws during handling, its market value drops significantly. Mud crab farming is not a effortless get-rich-quick scheme. Aspiring farmers should undergo proper training, start on a small scale, master the art of handling these creatures, and only then expand their operations.