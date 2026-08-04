A fire broke out at an under-construction building at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred on the second floor of the newly constructed Maternal and Child Block, where smoke was seen billowing from the structure.

According to the MCH Superintendent, preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit caused the sponge covering an AC duct to catch fire.

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Officials said electrical works were underway in the block, which had been closed for the past two days. Workers were not present at the time of the incident. No one was injured in the incident, the superintendent said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Wadakkanchery told Onmanorama that the flames have been doused and efforts are underway to clear the smoke from the area.