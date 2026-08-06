Every nature lover dreams of plucking a ripe, golden mango right from their own tree. In India, where mango season is nothing short of a festival, almost everyone has tried throwing a mango seed into the soil hoping to sprout a sapling. However, growing a mango tree from seed requires immense patience, often taking five to eight years to fruit. Even then, there is no guarantee the fruit will match the sweet flavour of the parent tree. Thankfully, you do not have to wait a decade or own an expansive orchard to enjoy homegrown fruit. With some smart, scientific gardening techniques, you can easily grow abundant mangoes right on your balcony in just two to three years.

Choose grafted saplings over seeds

The secret to quick harvesting lies in selecting the right plant. Instead of sowing a seed, purchase a grafted mango sapling from a trusted nursery. Grafted plants combine a sturdy rootstock with a high-yielding branch, allowing the tree to start fruiting in just two to three years. For balcony containers, the Amrapali hybrid is highly recommended due to its naturally compact growth. Other excellent choices include Neelum and Alphonso, which can be easily pruned to maintain a manageable size without compromising on fruit quality or taste.

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Get the pot and soil mix right

Mango roots need ample room to spread, so starting with a tiny pot will stunt their growth. Choose a large container or grow bag that is at least 18 to 24 inches in depth and width. Ensure the pot has proper drainage holes at the bottom to prevent waterlogging, and line them with broken terracotta pieces or gravel. Fill the container with a well-balanced potting mix of garden soil and organic compost. Adding a bit of coarse sand ensures excellent drainage, protecting the roots from rot, which is a common threat to container-grown mango trees.

Prioritise sunlight and moderate watering

Mango trees are sun-worshippers. If placed in a shaded corner, your tree will simply refuse to flower or fruit. Ensure your balcony receives at least five to six hours of direct sunlight daily. During the first two years, water the plant regularly to help the root system establish, but never let the soil become soggy. A crucial tip is to reduce watering when the flowering season begins. Overwatering during or just before flowering can cause the blossoms to shed, drastically reducing your yield.

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Feed right and prune regularly

A potted tree relies entirely on you for its nutrition. During the active growth phase, use nitrogen-rich organic fertilisers to encourage lush green foliage. However, as the flowering season approaches, switch to fertilisers high in phosphorus and potassium, such as bonemeal and wood ash, while cutting down on nitrogen. This directs the plant’s energy into producing blossoms and fruits rather than leaves. Additionally, prune the side branches regularly to keep the tree in a neat shape and stimulate new flowering shoots.

Keep pests at bay and repot when needed

Container mangoes can fall prey to pests like mealybugs and aphids, which sap the plant's energy and hinder flowering. Spraying a mild neem oil solution organically prevents these infestations. Lastly, keep an eye on root growth. Every couple of years, check if the tree is becoming root-bound. If the roots start crowding the pot, gently transfer the tree to a slightly larger container. Restricting the roots for too long will halt the plant's growth and stop it from fruiting altogether.