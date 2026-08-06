Saju Usman of Malippuram, Vypin, in Ernakulam, was a pioneer who saw the potential of millets long before 'superfood' became a mainstream buzzword. Nearly 14 years ago, when healthy eating habits were still a novelty in Kerala, Saju introduced sprouted, dried, and powdered millets to the local market.

Saju recalls how agricultural magazine Karshakasree played a crucial role in his journey. About a decade ago, the publication featured his budding millet business. Even back then, when millets were largely ignored, the magazine highlighted the incredible scope of nutritional and medicinal agricultural enterprises. The article sparked widespread interest, and Saju was flooded with enquiries from eager consumers and aspiring farmers alike.

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A booming market for superfoods

Since those early days, Kerala's millet landscape has changed dramatically. The market experienced a massive boom, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as people became increasingly health-conscious. Today, Kerala is home to hundreds of millet entrepreneurs, ranging from local Kudumbashree self-help groups to major commercial brands. Saju's venture, Saj Naturals Foods, located near Lissy Junction in Kochi, has evolved from selling simple sprouted grains to offering a wide array of wellness products.

The science of sprouting

Saju’s entrepreneurial journey actually began with virgin coconut oil, a traditional health remedy. To perfect the production technology, he approached Jissy George, a Subject Matter Specialist at the Kayamkulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Alappuzha, after reading about her work in Karshakasree. That initial contact grew into a lifelong partnership. Jissy George and KVK Kayamkulam have been Saju's steadfast mentors, convincing him of the bright future of millets and sharing the precise techniques needed for sprouting, drying, and powdering the grains. Their collaboration led to 'Nutri Sprout', a nutrient-dense health mix blended in optimal scientific proportions. This signature product remains Saj Naturals' top-selling item today.

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Tackling lifestyle diseases and expanding the menu

With Kerala witnessing a rising trend of lifestyle diseases, more and more people are incorporating millets into their daily diet to manage their health. To meet this demand, Saj Naturals has expanded its portfolio to include millet-based porridge mix, millet muesli, and millet noodles—all developed with technical assistance from KVK Kayamkulam. Because millet cultivation is rare in Kerala, Saju sources his raw materials from Karnataka and Odisha. However, he emphasises that Kerala, with its high purchasing power and health-aware population, is the perfect consumer market for premium value-added wellness foods.