Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that government employees in the State were facing a "frightening situation” due to the alleged wrongdoings of the UDF government and ruling-front organisations, claiming that even their lives were being lost.

In a Facebook post, the former Chief Minister referred to the death of Ashalatha Athirakuzhi, a senior clerk at the Kasaragod Collectorate, and alleged that the mental stress caused by a compulsory section transfer following the change of government had pushed her to take her own life.

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Vijayan also referred to an incident at the Kannur Government Medical College, where senior paediatrician K V Radhamani allegedly suffered a heart attack after leaders of the NGO Association allegedly abused and threatened her while she was on duty.

According to Vijayan, the incident occurred after the doctor refused to sign a transfer order that he alleged was illegal and politically motivated. He alleged that the woman doctor was humiliated in front of patients out of animosity over her refusal.

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“The government should be ready to rein in such gangs operating under its protection,” Vijayan said. He alleged that mass transfers carried out without following any norms and purely for political reasons had brought the civil service to a standstill.

Vijayan further alleged that the practice had begun even before the UDF government assumed office and was continuing unabated. He accused the Chief Minister and the government of adopting a threatening approach towards employees who refused to comply with illegal activities and service organisations that raised their voices for their rights.

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He also criticised Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s reported remarks that the previous LDF government had denied benefits to government employees, describing the claim as “utterly absurd”. Vijayan said the LDF government had taken steps to provide employee benefits on time despite financial constraints and had initiated the salary revision process by appointing the 12th Pay Revision Commission.

He alleged that the UDF government, on the other hand, was betraying employees by taking the position that salary revision need only be carried out once in 10 years.

Vijayan also alleged that the government was withholding dearness allowance arrears, earned leave surrender benefits and assured pension, describing these as “anti-employee” measures.

The CPM leader alleged that temporary workers were also being targeted. He claimed that 2,800 employees who had worked day and night for the digital survey were dismissed in one go without being paid their eligible salary arrears.

He further alleged that after mass dismissals in Kudumbashree and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), even teachers who had entered service through the Kerala Public Service Commission were now being dismissed.

Vijayan called for strong protests against what he described as the UDF government's “anti-worker” policies. He alleged that the government was adopting a hostile attitude towards employees and humiliating and threatening them in public.