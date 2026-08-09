Kasaragod: A senior clerk at the Kasaragod Collectorate known for her involvement in cultural activities, trade union work and literary initiatives died on Sunday, August 9, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after allegedly consuming poison on Friday.

Ashalatha Athirukuzhi (41), a resident of Athirukuzhi in Chengala panchayat, was working at the Endosulfan Cell of the Collectorate. According to police, she drove herself to E K Nayanar Cooperative Hospital in Chengala on Friday afternoon and informed doctors that she had consumed poison. After receiving initial treatment, she was shifted to Aster MIMS, Chengala. As her condition deteriorated, she was later transferred to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Her death has left colleagues, friends and family members in shock. At the Collectorate, Ashalatha was known not only as an employee but also as an active participant in cultural and social initiatives. An MA and BEd graduate, she served as president of the Collectorate reading club and was associated with the CPM-affiliated Kerala Non-Gazetted Officers' (NGO) Union.

Beyond her official duties, Ashalatha had built a reputation as a talented cultural performer and organiser. She had won state-level prizes in storytelling and mono-act competitions and regularly took part in cultural programmes. Colleagues recalled her enthusiasm for organising events and her active role in preparations for this year's Onam celebrations at the collectorate.

Police have begun an inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death. Officers who recorded her statement while she was undergoing treatment said she had spoken of feeling isolated. According to police, Ashalatha had gone to a gym on Friday morning and later drove herself to a hospital in the afternoon after reportedly consuming poison. Investigators are examining the circumstances behind her remarks and speaking to relatives, colleagues and others who were in contact with her in the days leading up to the incident.

A WhatsApp status posted by Ashalatha on the day of the incident has also drawn attention among those who knew her. The message read: "My silence is the last courtesy I extended to you." The words appeared over a stock image featuring the silhouette of a cat. Police said it was too early to conclude whether the message was linked to the incident or directed at any particular person. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some reports suggested that her death may have been linked to a recent transfer within the collectorate. Senior officials, however, said there was no indication at present that the transfer had caused any grievance. According to them, Ashalatha had been moved from the Establishment Section to the Endosulfan Cell about six weeks ago as part of a routine reorganisation following the change of government. "The Establishment Section is on the first floor and the Endosulfan Cell on the second floor of the same building. It was just a change of sections, not a transfer," said a senior official at the collectorate. She had not raised any formal complaint regarding the shifting, he said.

Ashalatha is survived by her husband Ajay Kumar, who returned from the Gulf after learning of her hospitalisation, and their children Yadu Krishnan and Agnivesh. She was the daughter of K V Kumaran and Sashikala of Athirukuzhi. Her sister is Seemalatha. Her brother, Suresh, died by suicide around 10 years ago.

Vidyanagar police are expected to complete the inquest proceedings in Kozhikode on Monday. The body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy.