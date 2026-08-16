When 20-year-old Michi Marpu once told his classmates that he would rather die by suicide than face a 'year back', they did not take his words seriously, attributing them to his introverted nature. On Saturday, they were in for a shock. Marpu was found dead at the paying guest accommodation where he stayed near the college.

A civil engineering student at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE), an autonomous institution, Marpu had stayed away from campus for nearly one-and-a-half months after being denied promotion to the third year for failing to secure the mandatory 22 credits. He was among four students in his 64-member class who faced the penalty. His classmates said they had repeatedly approached the college authorities seeking a review of the credit system, which they now describe as excessively stringent and claim has forced several students to discontinue their courses.

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A 'year back' system is imposed when a student fails to clear the required number of exams or earn the minimum credits needed to progress to the next academic year or semester.

Marpu was a native of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district. He was found dead at the paying guest accommodation where he stayed near the college. "Marpu was staying with a senior from Arunachal Pradesh. The senior left on Friday to attend a college event and returned only on Saturday. He found Marpu lying on the floor with a knot around his neck. The rope had apparently broken, causing him to fall," a friend and classmate, who requested anonymity, said.

The friend described Marpu as an introverted and sensitive person who also struggled with a language barrier. "Since I could communicate with him in Hindi, he would regularly talk to me. We often had to insist that he come out with us for meals or hangouts," he said. According to the friend, Marpu failed to secure the required credits in the first and second semesters and was subsequently denied promotion to the third year. Four others from the class were also denied promotion to the next semester after having failed to secure required credits, but while one continued coming to campus to study in the library, Marpu stopped attending altogether. "He never told his parents in Arunachal about the issue. I last saw him in college last week," the friend said.

Marpu's death has since triggered protests on the MACE campus, with students demanding that the management address their concerns over the credit system. They said the minimum credit requirement for progression at other engineering colleges under the Kerala Technological University (KTU) scheme is 18, while MACE's autonomous scheme mandates 22 credits. They also pointed out that final-year batches still following the KTU scheme are subject to the 18-credit requirement. "The management pointed out that the higher threshold is meant to improve academic performance and placements, but students' lives are at stake. Several have already discontinued their courses because of the system," a senior Electrical and Electronics Engineering student told Onmanorama.

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Students also alleged that the college failed to adequately communicate with those who face a 'year back'. According to them, affected students often realise their status only after their names are missing from the list of those promoted to the next year, with little information about remedial classes or registration for supplementary examinations. "In total, more than 20 students across all branches were affected by the system," they said, adding that the issue was particularly difficult for those from outside Kerala, including students from the northeastern states, who may already struggle with language and adapting to a new environment.

The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) said it had earlier raised the issue with Higher Education Minister Roji M John on August 13, demanding that the credit requirement be reduced to 18. "We highlighted that the 22-credit threshold was impractical and could force students to discontinue their courses. We demanded that those securing 18 credits be allowed to proceed to S5. However, we were told that since the college is autonomous, the management has the authority to decide on such matters," a KSU representative said.

Students also alleged that the college has been charging comparatively higher examination fees and other academic charges since becoming autonomous. "While those still under the KTU scheme pay around ₹9,000 a year, freshers have to pay the same amount for a single lab examination. A SAY exam costs ₹6,000," another student alleged.

The protests were called off on Sunday afternoon after the college authorities held discussions with the students and agreed to their five demands. According to a student representative, the management agreed to withdraw the year-back system, reduce the SAY examination fee to ₹1,000 per paper, and conduct special supplementary examinations so that those who fail individual papers do not have to wait another year to reappear. The authorities also agreed to establish a dedicated student support cell for students from North India and hold monthly student council meetings to address their concerns.

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"We held a meeting with the students and heard their demands. This is the first time we have faced such an issue. Marpu was among the first batch of students after the college became autonomous. We will address the concerns raised by them," said Dr Elson John, Head of the Civil Engineering Department.

Marpu's body is currently kept at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam. His family is expected to reach Kerala by Monday, after which the post-mortem examination will be conducted. Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) pertaining to unnatural death and launched an investigation.

Onmanorama tried to contact Dean Dr Deepak Eldho Babu and Principal Dr Bos Mathew Jos, but they were unavailable for comment.