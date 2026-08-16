A 20-year-old BTech student from Arunachal Pradesh was found dead at his rented residence in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, on Saturday, prompting fellow students to level allegations against the college authorities and the scoring system.

The deceased, Michi Marpu, a native of Naharlagun in Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh, was a third-year engineering student at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE), Kothamangalam.

According to Kothamangalam police, Marpu was found hanging at the rented residence of Karikkinpurath Kuriakose around 4.30 pm. His friends found him and rushed him to the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following his death, students alleged that he was distressed over the college's credit system. They claimed that while the minimum credit requirement for continuing studies at other engineering colleges in the state is 18, MACE has set it at 22.

Students also alleged that those who fail to meet the requirement are forced to take a year break, while the college offers little support to students facing academic difficulties. They said students from outside Kerala face additional challenges, including language barriers.

"Michi was an introverted student. He had not attended classes for more than a month and had not told his family that he was facing a year back. No faculty member intervened," a student told the media. Students further alleged that they had raised concerns about the credit system with the college authorities two months ago, but no action was taken.

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The Student Federation of India (SFI) has also demanded a comprehensive probe into Marpu's death.

The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) had also recently met Higher Education Minister Roji M John and submitted a request to reduce the credit requirement for S5 admission. The organisation pointed out that while the KTU 2024 scheme requires students to secure 18 credits, the MACE Autonomous Scheme mandates 22 credits. The KSU said the higher threshold was impractical and could force students to discontinue their courses. It demanded that those who secure 18 credits be allowed to proceed to S5.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) pertaining to unnatural death and launched an investigation. Marpu's body has been kept at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam. An inquest and postmortem are scheduled for Sunday.