Thiruvananthapuram: More documents have emerged raising questions about former Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s role in efforts to bring the Argentina football team to Kerala.

A note issued by the minister’s office to the then Sports Department secretary on February 2, 2024, has surfaced, stating that the Argentina team had agreed to play friendly matches in Kerala. It was issued without any official communication from Argentina confirming the team’s visit.

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The note, submitted to the Sports Department by Abdurahiman’s private secretary Sathyapalan, formed the basis for the minister and his team’s subsequent visit to Spain, ostensibly to invite the Argentina team, as well as efforts to find a sponsor for the project.

Copies of email exchanges between the minister and a representative of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) were also submitted along with the note. None of these messages contains any assurance from the Argentina team that it would visit Kerala. Abdurahiman had been corresponding with AFA representatives through email for two years. Although some of the correspondence was later added to the file, most of it is missing.

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A key finding in the inquiry report submitted to the government by Special Secretary N Prasanth is that the Sports Department does not have any agreement or memorandum of understanding related to the Argentina project.

Four officials found to have failed in tax collection

An SIT inquiry report submitted to the GST Commissioner has found that Reporter Broadcasting Company evaded tax in financial transactions related to the Argentina project and that four GST officials failed to take action to recover the tax. The report will be submitted to the Chief Minister.

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The SIT has also recommended a detailed inquiry to determine whether politicians who held key positions in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government and other officials had any role in the matter.

The sponsor was required to pay ₹22.6 crore in tax on the ₹126 crore remitted abroad. Since the Argentina team did not arrive, the sponsor is eligible for a refund/adjustment of the tax amount. However, interest and penalties on the tax that should have been paid a year earlier will be recovered.

The sponsor was also liable to pay GST on legal fees and on any transactions undertaken to raise funds if those transactions attracted tax liability. The department will decide what further action should be taken in these matters.

If the inquiry has uncovered findings that fall outside the jurisdiction of the GST Department, they will be forwarded to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.