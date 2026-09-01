Kasaragod: Around 30 refrigerators were destroyed after a container truck carrying a consignment from Kozhikode to Udupi caught fire after hitting a low-hanging power line at Mouwval near Bekal on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on a bylane near Rifaiya Masjid at Mouwval, causing traffic along the Kanhangad-Kasaragod coastal highway to remain disrupted for several hours.

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After passersby alerted the driver to flames and smoke coming from the container, he stopped the vehicle and jumped out to safety. Three fire and rescue units from Kanhangad and Kasaragod rushed to the spot. They used an earthmover to cut open the container, pull out the refrigerator packages and douse the flames. It took around one and a half hours to bring the fire under control, said officials.

More than 30 refrigerators were destroyed in the fire, while around 20 others were removed from the container without damage.

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Truck ignored diversion sign

The truck entered the Kanhangad-Kasaragod coastal highway despite a diversion sign at Kanhangad South directing heavy vehicles towards NH 66, police said. The diversion was in place because repair work on the Bekal railway overbridge (ROB), around 16km away, began on Tuesday.

Heavy vehicles travelling towards Mangaluru have been directed to take NH 66 from Kanhangad South, while light vehicles were allowed to take the bylanes via Mouwval on reaching the ROB.

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On reaching Pallikkara Junction, the driver found the ROB closed and turned right to take the bylane to Kasaragod via Mouwval.

As he proceeded along the Mouwval-Bekal-Thachangad road, the truck came in contact with a power line near Rifaiya Masjid and caught fire, said officials.

The incident brought traffic in the area to a standstill for several hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and remove the damaged vehicle and cargo.