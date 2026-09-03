Pala municipality council, which has had an action-packed tenure so far, may be in for more twists with the election to the vice-chairperson post scheduled for September 16. Kerala Congress (M)-led Municipality Development Front (Nagara Vikasana Munnani), which took the reins recently, will face its first major test over the vice chairperson's post.

The post fell vacant after Maya Rahul was elected chairperson. Biju Mathews and Tony Thaiparambil, both former Congress leaders expelled from the party for defying its whip, have emerged as contenders. The ruling front now has to arrive at a consensus.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the alliance hopes the two will reach an understanding, both appear to be awaiting a decision from the front. Pressure is also mounting on KC(M) to field its own candidate, although the party maintains that it has no immediate intention of seeking the post.

“Our stand remains the same. We have no intention to seek power. We will first wait for Biju Mathews and Tony Thaiparambil to reach an agreement. If that does not happen, we will consider fielding someone from KC(M),” said Biju Palappudavil, KC(M) councillor and convenor of the front.

The Municipality Development Front was formed shortly before the chairperson election by members of the Save Congress Forum and the KC(M)-led LDF. The election became necessary after Diya Binu Pulickakandam, who had become the country's youngest municipal chairperson, was removed following an LDF-backed no-confidence motion.

Congress subsequently expelled four councillors - Biju Mathews, Tony Thaiparambil, Lissykutty Mathew and Rajita Prakash - from its primary membership for defying the party whip and voting in favour of the motion. While they joined hands with the LDF, Lissykutty later returned to the UDF fold after differences emerged over Maya Rahul's candidature for chairperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after Lissykutty's return, the ruling front retains a comfortable majority. The LDF has 12 members in the 26-member council - 10 from KC(M) and 2 from the CPM - while Biju Mathews, Tony Thaiparambil and Rajita Prakash, along with Maya Rahul, have strengthened its position. “We have the numbers.

The only question is whom to field for the vice chairperson's post. If Tony and Biju fail to reach an agreement, we will convene a parliamentary party meeting and decide. Biju made the claim first,” Palappudavil said.

He added that a delay in selecting a candidate would not significantly affect the municipality's functioning as the vice chairperson's key responsibilities arise mainly in the chairperson's absence. “We hope to take a final decision within a week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Biju Mathews remains confident of securing the front's backing, claiming that his actions played a key role in the political developments that led to the change of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was the first to take an open stand against the previous arrangement and expose what was happening. That ultimately led to the change of power in the municipality and KC(M) regaining control from the UDF. After I joined hands with the LDF, there were talks that I would be given the vice chairperson's post after Maya was backed for chairperson,” he said.

Political tensions in Pala had earlier escalated after Diya accused Biju, then a Congress councillor, of theft, following his allegation that her father Binu Pulickakandam and uncle Biju Pulickakandam, both councillors, had assaulted him. “After everything I endured, I am not even holding a standing committee chairman's post, while everyone else in the front has one position or another. Tony is the Public Works standing committee chairman,” Biju said, adding that he would even be open to a power-sharing arrangement in the interest of the municipality's smooth functioning.

He also denied reports of a dispute with Tony. “Such reports will only benefit KC(M), making it easier for the party to bring in a candidate of its own,” he said.

Tony, however, maintained that there was no confusion within the front and said a decision would be taken after discussions. “I will go with the front's decision and believe it will be taken without any difficulty,” he said.

Palappudavil also dismissed speculation about Rajita Prakash's candidature, saying the front would consider a male candidate from KC(M) if Biju Mathews and Tony fail to reach an agreement. “Since the chairperson is a woman, we don't think another woman should be assigned the vice chairperson's post,” he said.

Rajita added she had no intention of seeking the position. “I feel both Tony Thaiparambil and Biju Mathews are efficient and deserving candidates. I hope a decision will be taken after discussions. Only if no consensus is reached and the front demands my candidature will I contest,” she said.

The UDF, now in the Opposition, is also preparing to field a candidate, with Sebastian Palackal emerging as the likely choice, according to Binu Pulickakandam, a member of the independent collective aligned with the alliance. “No final decision has been taken, but there is a high possibility that Sebastian Palackal will be the candidate,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling front, Binu Pulickakandam said the political developments that unseated the UDF had now led to differences within the new alliance. “Let them fight and decide. However, I don't think anyone will get a full term. Power-sharing is a possibility,” he added.