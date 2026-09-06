The bodies of Tamil Nadu students who died in the Thrissur road accident on Friday night showed definitive signs of a high-impact collision, according to the forensic wing of Thrissur Medical College Hospital, which conducted the autopsy.

Also Read Speeding car, illegally parked lorry blamed for Thrissur crash that killed 8 Tamil Nadu students

Dr Hitesh Shankar, Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, Thrissur Medical College, told Onmanorama that a spirituous odour was also detected in seven students' bodies, and in one body, it could not be fully ascertained. The samples have been sent to Kakkanad Chemical Examination Lab for further examination.

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"Preliminary examination showed the passengers were under the influence of alcohol while driving. There was a strong odour which indicated they may have consumed liquor within 1-2 hours before the accident happened. Samples have been sent for quantification of liquor in blood," Dr Hitesh said. The preliminary findings have been communicated to the police.

The victims of the accident - Joshua Hilson, Murali Krishnan, Prasanna R, Yuva Sanjith, Surya I, Vishwa V, Jeeva N, Santhosh G. Photo: Special arrangement

Thrissur Rural SP Mohammad Nadeemuddin told Onmanorama that police haven't recovered any liquor bottle from the car which was involved in the accident. Autopsy revealed extensive injuries to the head and chest.

Also Read Maharashtra lorry driver arrested after Thrissur crash killed 8 TN students

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"It was almost like a collision during tailgating. One of the student's limbs was found severed. Given the nature of the severe wounds, he may have been behind the wheel. We are yet to confirm this. The force of the collision was transmitted to both limbs, causing detachment, as the legs may have been pressed really hard. Alcohol may have affected the driver's judgement," Hitesh said. The injuries were consistent with instantaneous deaths following high-impact accidents caused by excessive speeding.

The parked lorry that the car crashed into. Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/Manorama.

Internal organs, bones, head and abdomen were impacted by the collision, which indicates sudden deaths. One of the persons who rushed to the accident scene said that six students died on the spot while two others were reported brought dead. Kaipamangalam police said that blood sample reports are being awaited to confirm the presence of alcohol. The police have centred the probe around unauthorised parking on the NH stretch.

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A police official said that not every student's family was aware of the trip. "When we contacted them after the accident, not many families knew about the trip or destination. One of the families was told that the students were headed to Kodungallur," the official said.