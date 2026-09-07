Kasaragod: Manjeshwar Police arrested a 31-year-old Karnataka native for the murder of a migrant worker at Angadippadavu near Hosangadi in Manjeshwar.

The accused, Ram Naik (31), a native of Harapanahalli in Davanagere district, Karnataka, was arrested from the Padil area of Mangaluru while attempting to flee to his native place, said the police.

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The victim, Ramesh (38), a native of Linganayakahalli near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, was found dead with multiple wounds on Friday evening, in the kitchen of a two-storey house where migrant workers were staying at Angadippadavu. There were blood stains on the grinder stone, too. The autopsy report confirmed a deep stab wound to the chest as the cause of death.

Police said Ram Naik and Ramesh were friends and were working together. They were reportedly drinking at the house on Friday evening when an argument broke out over a financial transaction.

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The quarrel escalated, and Ram Naik stabbed Ramesh, police said. He fled the house after the incident. Krishnappa, another worker staying there, later found Ramesh lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen and alerted the house owner, who informed the police.

The weapon used in the murder is yet to be recovered.

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The investigation is being led by Manjeshwar Station House Officer Inspector M V Vishnu Prasad.