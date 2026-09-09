Idukki: Four people were arrested in connection with the theft of an excavator worth ₹20 lakh that was kept in the custody of the Forest Department at Kallippara in Chathurangappara village under the Devikulam Forest Range.

The arrested have been identified as Basil (35) of Kannan Kulangara, Manjakkuzhi, Rajakumari; Shalbin (33) of Padayatt; Ajil (24) of Edattu House in the Kuruvilacity area of Kulapparachal, Pooppara; and Bibin Sibi (28) of Maruthuvamparambil House, Bisonvalley.

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According to the police, the gang broke the chain and seal securing the excavator and stole it by loading it onto a tipper lorry between 1 am and 3 am on September 8.

Forest Department officials led by the Devikulam Range Forest Officer detained the suspects. A police team led by Nedumkandam Circle Inspector Shine Kumar and Sub-Inspector Shibu Mohan V.S. subsequently arrested them. The accused were produced before the court and remanded in custody.