An enduring passion for the soil

For 89-year-old I V John, a resident of Upputhara in Peermade, age is truly nothing more than a number. While many prefer a quiet, sedentary life in their twilight years, this retired headmaster can still be found actively working on his lush six-acre farm. His plantation, abundant with cardamom, coffee, black pepper, and cloves, is a testament to a lifetime of dedication to agriculture.

Although John has officially partitioned and handed over the ownership of the land to his children, his connection to the soil remains unbroken. He continues to supervise the daily activities on the farm, stepping in to help with physical tasks and offering valuable guidance to the workers. His hands-on approach ensures that every crop receives the care it needs.

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Balancing education and agriculture

John’s love for farming is not a post-retirement hobby; it has been a lifelong pursuit. Throughout his 34-year career in education, he spent every spare moment away from the classroom working in his fields. For him, agriculture was never a chore but a source of deep joy and relaxation. After retiring as a headmaster three decades ago, he transitioned seamlessly into full-time farming, dedicating the major portion of his day to his beloved crops.

The secret to active ageing

Reflecting on his journey, the octogenarian farmer shares that spending time amidst nature is what keeps him energised. Walking through the plantation, examining the health of each plant, and interacting with the labourers provides him with a sense of purpose and immense physical stamina. His life serves as an inspiring example of how staying physically active and close to nature can lead to a long, healthy, and content retirement.