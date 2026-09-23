A shortage of doctors in the pathology department at Kottayam Medical College Hospital has resulted in delays of up to three weeks in issuing biopsy reports, affecting the timely initiation of cancer treatment.

The delay is particularly significant for patients suspected of having cancer, as doctors need the biopsy results after surgery to determine the next course of treatment. The prolonged wait for reports is causing concern among patients and doctors.

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The pathology department currently has only three senior doctors against the required strength of five. The shortage worsened after one of the two professor posts became vacant following the retirement of a doctor. The other professor post was transferred to Konni Medical College.

Around 20,000 biopsy samples are received for examination at the medical college every year. Samples are regularly sent from the oncology, gastroenterology, general surgery and neurosurgery departments.

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The department also handles haemophilia testing and has taken on additional responsibilities related to bone marrow transplantation, further increasing its workload.

Doctors said the volume of work had increased considerably even as the number of doctors remained inadequate. As a result, completing examinations and issuing reports within the required timeframe has become difficult.

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The delay is particularly problematic in cancer cases, where the biopsy report is needed to decide on further treatment following surgery. Doctors said having to wait several weeks for the report could affect the timing of treatment.

Medical College Hospital superintendent Dr TG Thomas Jacob said steps would be taken to address the delay. “We will take the necessary steps to ensure that biopsy test results are made available on time.”