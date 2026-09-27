Former minister and Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar has renewed his attack on NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, describing him as "so cheap" and comparing him to Anjooran, the iron-fisted patriarch played by N N Pillai in the Malayalam film 'Godfather'.

Speaking at an NSS event in Vandanmedu, Ganesh accused Sukumaran Nair of adopting an anti-Muslim and anti-minority approach while showing a different attitude towards the Indian Union Muslim League's General Education Minister N Samsudheen. He alleged that Nair felicitated the minister with a shawl to secure staff appointments for his relatives at NSS-run educational institutions. Ganesh also questioned whether other Congress ministers had received similar treatment.

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Ganesh alleged that Sukumaran Nair had intervened to stop the Chandanakudam procession's reception in Changanassery. He said the NSS unit there had welcomed the procession since the time of NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan. "Since the time of Mannathu Padmanabhan, the Changanassery NSS had arranged the first reception for the Chandanakudam procession of the Changanassery Jamaat. It was Sukumaran Nair who stopped it, and he then claims to have affection for the Muslim community," Ganesh said.

He also referred to criticism of Nair's alleged "anti-minority attitude" by MES founder and director Dr Fazal Gafoor. Ganesh questioned why Nair had not invited a Muslim scholar to speak at any of Mannathu Padmanabhan's birth anniversary celebrations if he genuinely cared about the Muslim community. "That means he has affection only for the Muslim League's Education Minister, not the Muslim community," Ganesh alleged

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Ganesh also said Mannathu Padmanabhan had sought reservation for the Nair community on a par with existing beneficiaries and had not demanded it by taking away the benefits enjoyed by other communities. Accusing the present NSS leadership of being "cowardly and cruel", Ganesh said such leadership posed a danger to an organisation once led by the "fierce and genuine" Mannathu Padmanabhan.

Comparing Sukumaran Nair to Anjooran, Ganesh said several NSS taluk union secretaries were in a position similar to the character played by Harishree Ashokan in Godfather. Ganesh also called for democratic elections within the NSS, including in the High Range. He urged members to have the courage to vote against the official panel, encouraged women to contest elections and called on members to question those in leadership who commit wrongdoing.

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He further demanded that Mannam Samadhi be opened to everyone.