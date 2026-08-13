Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar on Thursday intensified his criticism of NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, questioning his leadership of the organisation and raising allegations over appointments and financial dealings.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said he had no plans to initiate legal proceedings against Nair and would instead raise his concerns before the “people's court”. Kumar was responding to Nair's suggestion that he should take legal action if he had objections to the functioning of the Nair Service Society (NSS). He added that his aim was not to remove Nair as NSS general secretary.

Kumar alleged that Nair's relatives had been appointed to key positions in institutions run by the NSS. He also questioned certain financial transactions involving a bank and the current ownership of a college in Tamil Nadu that was previously owned by the NSS.

He further accused Nair of acting against democratic norms by dissolving the NSS Pathanapuram Taluk Union, which he headed, despite claiming the support of a majority of its members.

Kumar said he had supported the NSS leadership for the past four years on the advice of his late father, R Balakrishna Pillai. However, he said recent developments had made it necessary to bring about what he described as a “revolution” within the organisation.

“I don't want the post of general secretary or president of the NSS. I want everyone to have the opportunity to visit Mannam Samadhi,” he said, referring to the memorial of NSS founder Mannath Padmanabhan.

His remarks appeared to refer to the recent controversy over the NSS leadership denying permission to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit the Samadhi.

Kumar also alleged that attempts were being made to intimidate him by dissolving karayogams, or local NSS units, in Pathanapuram taluk. He said he would question what he described as the “undemocratic” manner in which the units were being dissolved. At the same time, Kumar said he did not intend to harm the NSS and urged its members not to leave the organisation.

His latest criticism comes weeks after the NSS decided not to reappoint him to its board of directors following the completion of his tenure. The decision came amid tensions between Kumar and the organisation over the dissolution of the NSS Pathanapuram Taluk Union committee after a majority of its members resigned. Nair later clarified that Kumar's term on the NSS board had ended and that he had not been selected for another term.

The NSS, a prominent organisation representing the Nair community in Kerala, inducted Kumar, who heads the Kerala Congress (B), into its board in 2023.