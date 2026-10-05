Nestled amidst the cool, misty hills of Kanthalloor Perumala is a vibrant one-acre sanctuary that looks less like a traditional plantation and more like a curated exhibition of nature’s bounty. Owned by George of Irumbanveettil, this thriving orchard is a sensory delight where branches bow under the weight of ripening fruit, painting the green landscape with hues of orange, purple, and gold. From sweet custard apples and plump oranges to tart tree tomatoes, avocados, passion fruit, and a diverse range of guavas, George’s plot is a testament to the agricultural potential of this unique highland region.

A retirement project rooted in passion

For George, this lush orchard is the sweet culmination of a lifelong interest. He previously served as a clerk at Sacred Heart High School in Kanthalloor. Since retiring six years ago, he has channelled his energy entirely into his ancestral land, expanding a farming project he quietly initiated over a decade ago. Today, his estate is a masterclass in multi-cropping, rejecting the single-crop model in favour of a biodiverse ecosystem that ensures there is always something to harvest throughout the year.

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The magic of biodiversity

Visitors walking down the terraced slopes of George’s property are greeted by a new variety of fruit at almost every step. One of the crown jewels of the orchard is his collection of guavas, which vary widely in size, colour, and flavour profile. By carefully selecting crops that complement each other and thrive in the temperate microclimate of Kanthalloor, George has turned his single acre into a highly productive agricultural world. Local residents and tourists frequently visit the farm to learn about exotic fruit cultivation firsthand, marvelling at how oranges and tropical avocados can share the same fertile soil.

Farming as a way of life

While many farmers struggle with market volatility, George’s philosophy is deeply personal. For him, agriculture is more of a fulfilling lifestyle than a commercial business. The profound satisfaction of nurturing a seed into a fruit-laden tree far outweighs the fluctuating market prices. His dedication is visible in every corner of the orchard, proving that with passion, planning, and respect for the soil, even a modest plot of land can yield an extraordinary bounty.