A 22-year-old student, Josna George, died in Jalandhar, Punjab, when a tourist bus carrying students from Lovely Professional University crashed, killing three others.

A 22-year-old student, Josna George, died in Jalandhar, Punjab, when a tourist bus carrying students from Lovely Professional University crashed, killing three others.

A 22-year-old student, Josna George, died in Jalandhar, Punjab, when a tourist bus carrying students from Lovely Professional University crashed, killing three others.

Kottayam: A Malayali student lost her life after a tourist bus carrying students met with an accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Monday. Josna George (22), a native of Poozhikol in Kaduthuruthy, was the daughter of retired police officer George K John and Swapna.

According to preliminary information, Josna was a student at Lovely Professional University in Punjab. The bus was carrying students on an excursion when the accident occurred.
Three students were killed in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Add as a preferred source on Google