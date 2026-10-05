Kottayam: A Malayali student lost her life after a tourist bus carrying students met with an accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Monday. Josna George (22), a native of Poozhikol in Kaduthuruthy, was the daughter of retired police officer George K John and Swapna.

According to preliminary information, Josna was a student at Lovely Professional University in Punjab. The bus was carrying students on an excursion when the accident occurred.

Three students were killed in the accident.