Kochi: Her son, Ebin B Paul, has been arrested in connection with the arson attack outside the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam. Mary, a resident of Vadayampady near Puthencruz, struggles to grasp the severity of the allegations. His arrest has left his family and neighbours grappling with questions about how the introverted design graduate became the focus of a probe into suspected terror links.

“He is a boy who is so calm and quiet, so obedient, and someone who loves people. As his mother, I cannot believe the allegations against him. We are tired mentally and physically over the last two days and are still in shock,” said Mary.

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While investigators suspect that Ebin acted on instructions from an unidentified online contact, his family and local residents describe him as a withdrawn man who has been undergoing treatment for depression. The cops meanwhile examine his digital communications, financial transactions and possible cryptocurrency links.

At the centre of the investigation is a person reportedly saved as ‘Boss’ in Ebin’s Telegram chats. Investigators are trying to establish the contact’s identity, determine whether instructions were issued through the conversations and verify whether payments were made in connection with the alleged arson attacks.

A family struggling to understand

“He was undergoing treatment for depression. Now, for some time, he was doing some design work on his own at home,” Mary said.

She also said Ebin had stopped attending church after his mental health deteriorated, although he had previously been a person of faith. She said she could not believe the allegations against him.

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John Joseph, vice-president of the Poothrikka panchayat and the local ward member who witnessed the police search, echoed the family’s disbelief.

“For those who know Ebin, the allegations are difficult to comprehend. We are all in shock. I am the one who added him to the voter list when he turned 18. As far as I know, he is a very good boy, polite and decent, who never caused trouble to anyone. He doesn’t even talk much to people, keeps entirely to himself,” Joseph said.

Joseph said Ebin belonged to a well-established and reputed Orthodox Christian family in Poothrikka with substantial assets and a long-standing presence in the area. His father is a civil engineer, and the family has interests in hill-produce trading and infrastructure development, he said.

Questioning the alleged financial motive, Joseph said the amounts reportedly involved were difficult to digest given the family’s economic circumstances.

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“They are people with assets worth crores. The theory that this boy committed arson for ₹5,000 or ₹2 lakh does not stand to reason,” he said.

Telegram chats, crypto links under probe

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Monday, when a fire was set at a nursery outside the synagogue on Synagogue Lane, damaging an outdoor flex board, according to police.

Investigators suspect Ebin carried out the act at the direction of an online handler whom he reportedly referred to as ‘Boss’ during questioning. The police are examining Telegram conversations and other digital evidence to identify the person and establish the nature of their alleged dealings.

His financial transactions and possible cryptocurrency links are also being scrutinised to determine whether he received money for the attacks and whether other individuals were involved.

Police sources have said Ebin confessed to an earlier arson incident outside a car showroom in Muvattupuzha in March 2026. According to investigators, he allegedly described it as a ‘test’ assignment for which he received ₹5,000. The synagogue attack was reportedly linked to a promised payment of up to ₹2 lakh.

These claims remain subject to verification, and investigators are working to establish whether the two incidents were connected and whether the suspected online contact played a role in both.

A search of Ebin’s residence at Ginger County Villas near Puthencruz also led to the seizure of suspected synthetic narcotic contraband concealed inside a mobile phone casing, along with a precision weighing balance, police sources said. The Puthencruz police registered a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

‘Medical history must be considered’

Joseph said Ebin’s family had earlier sought psychiatric treatment at a facility in Kakkanad around four years ago and that he had continued treatment for depression. His stay at the villa was intended to provide a quiet environment, with his parents and family members, including his sister, taking turns to stay with him, Joseph said.

While the family and neighbours point to his isolation and mental health struggles, investigators are pursuing the possibility that he was in contact with people who may have exploited his condition or influenced his actions.

The Kochi City police’s Special Investigation Team and central agencies are examining digital devices, Telegram chats, financial records and possible cryptocurrency transactions.