​Idukki: The charred body of a young woman discovered near the Pambla checkpost under the Karimanal police station limits has been identified as an 18-year-old native of Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu.

​Relatives residing in Vattavada contacted the Karimanal police after recognising physical similarities and distinctive markers, such as nail polish on the victim's toes. Following these initial leads, family members from Bodinayakanur arrived at the scene and officially identified the remains as those of their missing daughter. Further details will be known after the autopsy.

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​According to relatives, the victim was in a relationship with a young man from Idukki. She left her home in Bodinayakanur three days ago, with her family already filing a missing person complaint at the Bodinayakanur police station. While relatives in Vattavada and Tamil Nadu were searching for her, they learned that the Karimanal police had recovered an unidentified, charred body.

​Preliminary police investigations pointed towards homicide, with investigators believing that the victim was burnt at the location where the body was found. Heat from the fire scorched surrounding vegetation and wild bushes up to a height of about 20 feet.

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​The body was discovered behind a deserted shed near the Electricity Board quarters, past the Pambla dam, an area that sees very little vehicular traffic. The remains, estimated to be two days old, were first spotted on Wednesday morning by local residents, who alerted the authorities.