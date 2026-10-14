The charred body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 30 years old, was found Tuesday afternoon by the side of the Neriamangalam State Highway. The Karimannoor police, along with a high-level team led by the Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), have launched a full-scale investigation.

​The discovery was made around 12.00 pm near the Pambla Dam stretch along the Idukki-Neriamangalam State Highway.

​Two young tourists from Malappuram, who were visiting the area, first spotted the remains and immediately alerted local residents and the Karimannoor police. According to preliminary estimates by the police, the body is estimated to be about three days old.

​An investigation has been launched under the leadership of Idukki DySP Mohandas and Circle Inspector Siddique. A forensic team also inspected the scene to gather evidence.

​Police are currently checking missing person records to determine if any women have been reported missing in the region over the past few days. ​The body will be shifted to the Idukki Medical College mortuary tonight ahead of the post-mortem examination.