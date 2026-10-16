Kozhikode: Mystery shrouds the tragic deaths of a young Malayali couple whose bodies were found inside a flat near Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. Police suspect that 30-year-old man murdered his 28-year-old wife before taking his own life.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammed Aslam, a native of Pullavoor, Koduvally in Kozhikode district, and his wife Farhana, a native of Nediyiruppu, Kondotty in Malappuram district. The couple, who do not have children, previously lived and worked in Bengaluru before relocating to Gurugram a few months ago. Aslam was employed as an IT professional at a private firm in Gurugram.

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The tragic incident came to light when the couple was found dead inside a flat at Marina Society in Sector 68, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Badshahpur police station.

Upon receiving information, local authorities and police rushed to the scene to complete inquest proceedings. The bodies were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Sadar Bazar in Delhi for post-mortem examinations, after which they are set to be handed over to relatives who have arrived from Kerala.

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Badshahpur Police Inspector Manoj told Onmanorama that investigators suspect Aslam killed his wife before dying by suicide.

"The exact motive behind the murder and suicide is not yet clear. We have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, and further information will be revealed only after the inquiry and post-mortem reports are finalised," Inspector Manoj said.

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According to initial reports, prior to the tragic incident, Aslam had allegedly sent an email to his company’s employer containing contact numbers for his father and the landlord.

Relatives of Farhana have already reached Gurugram, and the bodies are expected to be brought back to Kerala for final rites.