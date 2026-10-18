Idukki: A 57-year-old hanged himself after setting his house on fire at Elappara in Idukki on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohanan, son of Pananthanath, a resident of Ambalakkunnu in Kochu Karuntharuvi, Elappara. The incident occurred shortly after noon.

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Mohanan lived in the house with his wife, who works at a resort. She was away at work when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary information, Mohanan had been undergoing treatment for health issues related to chronic back pain.

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A group of tourists travelling towards Vagamon first noticed smoke and flames rising from the house. They alerted local residents, who subsequently informed the police.

As the tourists and local residents attempted to put out the fire, they found Mohanan hanging dead in another room of the house.

The police have initiated further proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.