Abhilash, a native of Vazhayoor in Malappuram, was supposed to return to Kerala last week but had to abandon his plans following flight disruptions linked to Houthi attacks and the closure of Riyadh airport. He is among thousands of Malayali expatriates facing uncertainty over when they can travel home.

“Now, I am not sure when I will be able to return home. My company advised me against travelling in view of the advisory and cancelled my flight tickets,” says Abhilash, who works in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

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Many expatriates planning to visit Kerala for holidays or family commitments have had to postpone or cancel their trips. Meanwhile, those already in the state are anxious about returning to the Kingdom in time to resume work, with no clarity on when flight operations will return to normal. Repeated rescheduling and increased travel costs added to their worries.

The disruption has also affected Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia as well, deepening concerns among the Malayali community.

The disruption began on October 8, when attacks targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport. Some flights connecting Kerala airports with Riyadh were cancelled that day. Five Air India flights from Kochi were cancelled on October 9, although some Saudia and Flynas services continued to operate.

Following further attacks, Air India Express suspended its Riyadh services connecting Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur until October 12. The closure of Riyadh airport was subsequently extended until October 17. A further review of the situation is scheduled for October 24, when a decision on extending the closure or resuming operations is expected.

Surveillance footage shows smoke and fire as people react at the moment of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 10, 2026, in this frame from a handout video. Photo: Reuters.

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The uncertainty has deepened as Indian airlines have extended their suspensions of services to and from Saudi Arabia. Although airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina remain operational, disruptions continue to affect air connectivity. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have extended the suspension of flights on all routes to and from Saudi Arabia until October 24, while Akasa Air has suspended its flights until October 27.

The Indian Embassy has advised nationals who need to leave Saudi Arabia urgently to consider travelling through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas.

For Malayalis, the closure of Riyadh airport has been particularly disruptive, as many expatriates travelling between Kerala and Saudi Arabia depend on the airport. Dammam, another major gateway for Malayali travellers, has also faced disruptions following an attack on King Fahd International Airport on October 11, which the Houthis claimed responsibility for.

Although Dammam airport resumed operations after the attack, flight services have remained subject to disruption, with some airlines suspending routes to the city. The resulting pressure on alternative travel options has further complicated journeys for expatriates trying to reach Kerala or return to Saudi Arabia.

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Jamsheer Mankada, an office-bearer of the Saudi chapter of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), who works in the Al Qassim region, said thousands of Malayalis had been affected by flight cancellations. "However, the full extent of the disruption was difficult to assess because of restrictions on sharing information amid the prevailing war-like situation," he said.

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 8, 2026. Photo: Reuters.

Jamsheer himself has been forced to revise his travel plans repeatedly. He had planned to return to Saudi Arabia on October 17, but his flight was cancelled. He then rescheduled his journey for October 22, only to face another cancellation. “I am now planning to reschedule my journey to October 26. But I do not know whether flight services will resume by then,” he said.

The closure of Riyadh airport has also pushed more passengers towards Jeddah, increasing demand for tickets to the city. According to Jamsheer, the surge in demand has driven ticket prices to nearly four times their usual levels, adding a heavy financial burden to travellers already struggling with uncertainty.

For some expatriates, repeated cancellations have meant additional expenses related to visa cancellations and the difficulty of rearranging travel. For others, the bigger concern is whether they will be able to return to work on time, particularly when their employers are also advising caution in view of the prevailing situation.

The disruption has affected religious travellers as well. Abubacker Arimbra of the Jeddah chapter of KMCC said many Umrah pilgrims from Kerala had been stranded in Saudi Arabia following flight cancellations and the security-related disruptions.

“The death of a pilgrim in a recent attack and the injury of a Malayali in the attack have raised serious concerns among the thousands of Malayalis working across Saudi Arabia. As the situation is yet to return to normal, KMCC is advising people to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy and Saudi authorities,” he said.

With the next review of Riyadh airport's closure scheduled for October 24 and airlines continuing to extend flight suspensions, uncertainty remains the defining feature of the crisis. Until air connectivity stabilises, thousands remain caught in limbo, waiting for clarity on journeys that should have brought them home or taken them back to work.