Kasaragod: The Kerala Fisheries Department fined two large fishing boats from Karnataka ₹2.5 lakh each for fishing within 12 nautical miles (22.22km) of the Kasaragod coast, an area reserved for traditional fishers. The Fisheries Department also raised ₹1.11 lakh by auctioning the catch seized from the vessels.

A joint team of the Fisheries Department and the Marine Enforcement Wing intercepted the boats, Ekansha and Disha II, during a night patrol off Uppala. Their crews were allegedly engaged in night trawling within Kerala’s territorial waters.

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Large trawlers and purse-seiners from Karnataka are increasingly venturing into nearshore waters this season, when fish move closer to the coast, said Fisheries Extension Officer Arunendu Ramakrishnan, who led the patrol team. "The big boats are looking for an easy catch, but this is also the season when traditional fishers improve their earnings," she said.

To be sure, mechanised boats are not permitted to fish within the 12-nautical-mile zone. This area is meant for traditional fishers, who depend on their smaller boats for their livelihood.

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Arunendu's team seized Ekansha and Disha II following complaints from traditional fishers. The department is now conducting night patrols to check such violations, she said.

The two vessels had caught ribbonfish (vaala), anchovy (netholi) and mixed fish of lower commercial value, which are commonly used as feed or for making fertiliser. The catch fetched ₹1.11 lakh at auction.

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The boats were escorted to the Fisheries jetty at Madakkara near Cheruvathur and detained. Deputy Director of Fisheries Shiny C K summoned their owners and initiated adjudication proceedings under the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act, imposing a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on each.