Kochi: Warning that people may turn to a third political alternative if rival sides close ranks in serious cases, the High Court questioned the Crime Branch’s failure to make headway in the probe into alleged irregularities in the PSC examination for the post of Chief of the State Planning Board.

Considering the case, Justice A Badharudeen warned that people could begin looking for a third alternative if opposing sides colluded in serious cases such as this. “Do you know what happens when the two opposing sides start acting like brothers? People will begin to think of a third alternative, and it will emerge. You should be aware of this. Look into the matter, and you will understand public sentiment,” he said.

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The court pointed out that the key accused had not been questioned and no documents had been seized, questioning the progress of the investigation. Director General of Prosecution T Asaf Ali, however, informed the court that notices had been issued. The single bench also clarified that the court had imposed no restrictions on the investigation and that the government was free to proceed with the probe.

When the government submitted that the PSC was not cooperating with the investigation, the court questioned the stand. “What would you do if it were a murder case? If the accused does not cooperate with the investigation, would you not arrest them? Is there no established procedure? Should it not be followed?” the court asked.

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Based on a request by the PSC, complainant VS Jayalal was also impleaded in the case, which was posted for further hearing on the 27th.