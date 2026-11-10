Kannur: A 22-year-old man suspected to be suffering from depression allegedly hacked his mother to death before taking his own life at their home in Mattannur on Tuesday, November 10. His father, who had gone to town, returned to find the two lying in a pool of blood in the central hall on the upper floor of their house, said Mattannur police.

The deceased have been identified as Jyothi (56), a retired school teacher, and her son Naveen Krishnan (22), residents of Indira Nagar in Mattannur town. Their bodies were taken to the Government Hospital in Thalassery, where doctors declared them dead.

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According to Mattannur Circle Inspector Siju, preliminary investigation suggests that it was a murder-suicide. Naveen allegedly slashed his mother's neck before stabbing himself in the neck, the officer said.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 8.30 am and 10.45 am, when Naveen's father, Jayakrishnan KT (59), had gone to town. Jayakrishnan, a retired superintendent with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), returned home to find his wife and son grievously injured.

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Police were informed around 11.10 am, and officers reached the house in 10 minutes.

Mattannur Town ward councillor A Madhusoodanan, who lives two houses away from the family, said Jyothi had hack injuries on several parts of her body. A deep cut on her neck could have been the fatal injury, he said.

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Naveen had stab injuries on his abdomen and neck, the councillor said.

Naveen had completed his BCom and was pursuing an accountancy course. He had also enrolled for a Chartered Accountancy (CA) course after graduation.

Unlike his parents, who were sociable, Naveen often kept to himself, Madhusoodanan said.

Circle Inspector Siju said the preliminary investigation had not revealed any financial problems or family disputes that could have led to the incident. However, Naveen was suspected to have been suffering from depression, said the councillor and the inspector.

Mattannur police have registered a case of unnatural death. Naveen's elder brother works in Kochi.