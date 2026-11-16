Kasaragod: Efforts to revive the proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur railway line, which promises to halve travel time between North Malabar and Bengaluru, have gained fresh momentum, with the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) confirming that the state government has again approached the Centre to reconsider the project.

The 91-km railway line project was put on the back burner in 2020 amid concerns over its traffic potential and Karnataka's lack of interest. Around 56 per cent of the proposed line from Kanhangad to Panathur (51km) lies in Kasaragod district of Kerala and the rest in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

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In a letter dated November 10, the K-Rail Managing Director informed Basheer Vellikkoth, convener of the UDF's Kanhangad constituency committee, that the state government had included the project in a memorandum submitted to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking its revival.

The letter was in response to a representation submitted by Vellikkoth and other UDF leaders to Chief Minister V D Satheesan on October 31, seeking urgent intervention to realise the railway line.

To be sure, the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Railway Ministry to initiate steps to re-sanction the project on a cost-sharing basis.

Kerala had conveyed its readiness in 2018 to share 50 per cent of the project cost for the portion falling within its territory. But Karnataka was not enthusiastic. In 2022, the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP rejected the proposal, saying the line would pass through "the rich biodiversity and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats". Bommai told this to reporters after Vijayan met him in September 2022.

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But according to Vaishnaw's replies to Unnithan in the Lok Sabha, the Railway Board had shelved the proposal over low traffic projection.

When contacted, Unnithan said he believed that the lack of cooperation from Karnataka remained the real obstacle to the project.

The MP said he had taken up the proposal with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. "He suggested convening a meeting of MPs and MLAs representing the regions through which the proposed railway line would pass," Unnithan said. "So there is a small change in Karnataka's position after the Congress came to power. But as the line originates in Kanhangad and much of the line passes through Kasaragod district, the Kerala government must take the initiative to convene that meeting," he said.

Karnataka's objections

To be sure, the Bommai government took the position that the proposed line is not beneficial to Karnataka and refused to extend cooperation to the project. He had also cited ecological concerns for rejecting the proposal.

Bommai had also opposed the proposed Thalassery-Mysuru railway line on ecological grounds, making his government's position clear at a meeting with Vijayan in September 2022.

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However, despite being specifically asked by Kasaragod MP Unnithan, the Union government did not cite ecological concerns as a reason for shelving the Kanhangad-Kaniyur project. On December 14, 2022, in a reply to Unnithan's questions on the project, Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha that the survey for the 90.5 km Kanhangad-Kaniyur line via Panathur had been completed in 2020. Kerala had given its consent to share only 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the portion falling within the state, the minister said. "The survey report has been considered. However, the project could not be taken forward due to low traffic potential," Vaishnaw said.

When Unnithan raised the issue again, the Railway Minister reiterated the position in a reply on July 31, 2024. Vaishnaw also pointed out that while Kerala had agreed to share the project cost, Karnataka had not given its consent to do so.

The proposal and the surveys

The railway line was initially proposed by Jose Kochikunnel, a retired engineer with the Kerala State Electricity Board from Malakkallu near Panathur.

The proposal first appeared in the Railway Budget presented by the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad on February 26, 2008. He sanctioned a survey of the proposed line from Kanhangad to Panathur in the 2008-2009 budget. The preliminary plan envisaged six stations, a bridge and a two-km tunnel.

During the 2010-2011 Railway Budget presented by Mamata Banerjee, a survey for extending the line from Panathur to Kaniyur (40km) in Karnataka was also taken up.

A shorter route to Bengaluru

The Railway Ministry subsequently sanctioned an integrated survey for the 90.5 km Kanhangad-Panathur-Kaniyur line in 2014-2015. According to Vaishnaw, the field survey was completed in 2020.

The proposed alignment would take the railway line eastwards from Kanhangad, passing through Panathur and Sullia before joining the existing railway network at Kaniyur. From there, trains could connect to Hassan and Bengaluru.

At present, travelling from Kanhangad to Bengaluru via Mangaluru takes more than 10 hours. The proposed line could reduce the journey to around seven hours, while also shortening the distance, said Jose Kochikunnel. It would also improve freight movement and connectivity to important pilgrimage destinations, including Talacauvery, Subrahmanya and Mookambika in Karnataka, and Kottiyoor, Guruvayur and Sabarimala in Kerala, said the UDF leaders. The line is expected to benefit tourism in both states, particularly Ranipuram in Kasaragod district, they said.

It could also provide an alternative rail route to Bengaluru for people in the hill panchayats. They largely depend on buses via the Panathur-Sullia road.

Kasaragod's political and social organisations have repeatedly taken up the demand with successive governments. Unnithan said the state governments must bear 50 per cent of the cost, not the cost of the land. "It is a doable project. We are not giving up on it," he said.