Thodupuzha: The Mining and Geology Department had repeatedly issued notices warning against illegal quarrying near the site where a rockslide killed a farmer in Kattappana, raising questions about the failure to act on the warnings.

In 2024, the district geologist wrote several times to the Revenue Department, seeking action to stop illegal granite quarrying at Mettukuzhi-Karuvakkulam, along the border of Idukki and Udumbanchola taluks. However, no action was taken.

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There has been no official confirmation that the quarrying caused the accident. On November 14, a large rock broke loose and fell into a farmland, killing P J Sebastian (Benny), 59, of Vallakkadavu Purayidam.

Authorities suspect that illegal quarrying on the nearby Pothakkallimala hill may have triggered the incident. Quarrying had earlier been carried out at two locations in nearby Karuvakkulam. Following the accident, a team led by the Sub-Collector inspected the area.

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The district geologist first alerted Revenue Department officials about illegal granite quarrying in Karuvakkulam in May 2024. An inspection in August that year found that the quarrying was still continuing. The department subsequently wrote to the District Collector, seeking action to prevent the use of explosives and illegal transportation of minerals.

Another inspection in September 2024 found that quarrying was continuing in a dangerous manner. The Geology Department had warned that mining near residential areas could trigger landslides and landslips.

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Its reports also noted that minor landslides had already occurred in the quarrying areas, threatening roads, nearby farmland, and houses.

The department had also flagged delays by the Revenue Department in providing accurate land ownership details of the quarrying sites, which had hampered further action.

Allegations have also surfaced that political pressure was behind the failure to act despite repeated warnings.