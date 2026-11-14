Idukki: A 59-year-old farmer was killed after a massive boulder rolled down and crushed him while he was working in his cardamom plantation on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Benny Purayidathil (Sebastian P J), a plantation owner from Kadamakkuzhi in Kattappana.

The incident occurred around 9 am at Benny's cardamom estate near Kadamakkuzhi. He and his wife were working in the plantation when a huge boulder dislodged from higher ground and rolled down, crushing him. Benny was trapped between the boulder and a water tank. His wife, who was working nearby, escaped without major injuries.

The area is reportedly prone to rockfalls and landslides. It witnessed a major landslide in 2010, followed by two separate incidents of falling boulders in subsequent years.

Benny was the brother of Thankachan Purayidathil, a former Kattappana Municipality councillor.