Days after Chief Minister V D Satheesan acknowledged differences of opinion between him and some Cabinet colleagues, Health Minister K Muraleedharan has come out in strong support of the CM, saying the Satheesan-led government would complete its five-year term.

Speaking to the media, the senior Congress leader said the differences of opinion would not affect the stability of the government and added that such differences and criticism were natural in a democratic system.

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The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday had reportedly witnessed heated arguments between Satheesan and some members of his Cabinet, including Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph. The appointments to the Public Service Commission and Guruvayur Devaswom, along with the controversial power deals, are learnt to have triggered the outburst.

Later the same day, Satheesan clarified that there were differences of opinion during the two-and-a-half-hour-long Cabinet meeting, describing them as the beauty of democracy. He was seeking to counter criticism that his style of functioning was 'autocratic'.

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During the meeting, it was learnt that Muraleedharan had stood by the CM and defended him. On Saturday, he reiterated his position.

“Whatever anyone tries, nothing is going to happen. The government led by V D Satheesan will complete its five-year term,” he said.

Differences of opinion and criticism were natural in a democratic system, the minister said, adding that Satheesan would move forward strongly. “The CM has the support of both the Cabinet and the people,” he said.

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Asked about alleged cyberattacks against certain ministers following the reported differences at the Cabinet meeting, Muraleedharan said nobody was paying attention to online criticism. He questioned why such attacks should be given importance, saying he too had faced similar attacks but had not allowed them to affect him.

Meanwhile, independent MLA from Ambalapuzha and former CPM minister G Sudhakaran also responded to the incident, backing the Chief Minister. Sudhakaran said ministers who challenged the CM should be removed from the Cabinet.

“If there are ministers who are not performing, they should be removed. A minister who challenges the CM should not continue in the ministerial chair. It is unconstitutional,” he said at a function in Alappuzha.

Ministers were appointed after securing the CM's confidence, Sudhakaran said, questioning how one of them could issue statements against him.

“Such a minister should be removed immediately,” he said, adding that the CM might not be doing so because he had to consider various political and other factors.

Without naming anyone, the MLA took a swipe at some Members of Parliament who now aspire to become ministers in the state government. “Those who have gone to Parliament want to become ministers in the state government. Have you heard of such a thing anywhere? Membership of Parliament is a much higher position than that of a state Cabinet minister,” he said.