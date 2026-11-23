​Kattappana: At least 63 members of a tour group from Malappuram were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhoea. The affected group comprises students and teachers from a tuition centre in Tirur, who sought medical treatment at the Idukki Medical College and the Kattappana Taluk Hospital.

​The group, travelling in four buses, had arrived in Kattappana on Sunday night after visiting Kodaikanal and Ramakkalmedu. Around 10:00 pm, they dined at a mandi restaurant in Kattappana town, though members of the group had also eaten at various other locations during their trip.

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​By 11:00 pm, several members began showing symptoms of illness. While 52 individuals were admitted to the Kattappana Taluk Hospital, 11 others, who were travelling in one of the buses that had departed Kattappana, were taken to the Idukki Medical College after developing severe symptoms. Following primary treatment, the group returned to Malappuram by Monday morning.

​In response to the incident, the municipal health wing conducted an inspection at the Kattappana restaurant.

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Samples collected and handed over to the district laboratory

Following the incident, samples were collected from the hotel where they had eaten and handed over to the district laboratory, Kattappana Municipal Clean City Manager Atlee P John told Onmanorama. Instructions were given to close the shop for one day today to clean the premises and the establishment.

The children had consumed food that was ordered in advance. They had also eaten other foods on the way. Whether the food poisoning was caused by this or another source can only be determined once the doctors' report or laboratory results are available, Mr John added.