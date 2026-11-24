Kumily: There seems to be no end in sight to the commuting woes of Mlamala residents, with authorities turning a blind eye to their persistent complaints and petitions. People across three wards of the Vandiperiyar panchayat have been enduring untold misery for years due to this sheer negligence.

A five-kilometre stretch along the Vandiperiyar–Thengakkal route, from Mlamala to Thengakkal, lies in a state of severe disrepair. The 1.5-kilometre section between Mlamala and Pallikkadavu is especially treacherous, riddled with massive craters that pose a grave risk to motorists.

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Given the road’s abysmal condition, two-wheeler accidents have become a recurring nightmare. While the 10-kilometre stretch from Vandiperiyar to Mlamala was surfaced in two phases, the remaining five kilometres have been languishing in neglect for ages.

Despite official claims that funds have been sanctioned, there is zero progress on the ground. Frustrated locals are urging their elected representatives to step in, clear the air, and ensure the road is made motorable without further delay.