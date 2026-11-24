Kozhikode: The Food Safety Department seized more than 16,900 unsafe eggs allegedly meant for sale to bakery manufacturing units during inspections at two establishments in Kozhikode district.

The inspection was conducted at Punathil and PU Egg Stall in the Gwalior Rayons area of Mavoor, under the Kunnamangalam Food Safety Circle.

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The action followed information that the establishments were selling cracked, rotten and insect-infested eggs along with good-quality ones to bakery manufacturing units.

The Food Safety Department conducting inspection at the centre. Photo: Special arrangement

Officials found that such eggs were being stored both in air-conditioned facilities and in areas without air conditioning. The two establishments together reportedly have a daily turnover of around ₹2.75 lakh.

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The Food Safety Department said the sale of unsafe food products in violation of prescribed safety standards was a serious offence and warned of strict action against activities that pose a threat to public health.

Proceedings have been initiated to suspend the licences of both establishments. Adjudication proceedings will also be launched under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Food Safety Assistant Commissioner Dr Joseph Kuriakose, Kunnamangalam Food Safety Officer Dr Anu A P, Elathur Food Safety Officer Vimal C A and assistant Bijitha were part of the inspection team.