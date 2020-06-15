Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: Police

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday.

According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found.

Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

The medical report in the case is awaited.

Rajput, who made the storybook transition from Patna boy to television and then the starry lights of the Hindi film industry, was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by father and four sisters.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an accidental death report on the basis of preliminary information.

"His body was found hanging at his Bandra residence today. We are investigating," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

However, DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said that it is a case of suicide.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating," he said in a statement.

As details about his final hours emerged, it has come to light that the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning around 10. Then, he locked himself up in his bedroom, the police said.

He did not respond to repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterwards and broke into Sushant's flat around 12:30pm and found him hanging.

Manager's death

Rajput's sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

Sushant Singh Rajput

"It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," he had said, mourning her death.

However, the police have found no connection between this incident and the actor's death.

"We don't have any evidence to suggest they are linked. The actor was never called in connection to her death. We will be checking his call records and also find out what his state of mind was in the last days leading up to his death," an officer with Mumbai Police told a national media.

Rajput's sudden death came as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.

Family allege conspiracy

Rajput's maternal uncle, RC Singh, on Monday claimed that his nephew did not commit suicide and alleged conspiracy behind his death.

He has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. He stated that he doesn’t trust the state police and therefore is seeking a probe by a central agency like CBI.

Speaking to a national news agency, Singh said, "we don't think he committed suicide... there seems to be a conspiracy behind his death."

Rajput's brother-in-law O P Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, also suspected some foul play in the crime.

Haryana police sources said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Do not to post pictures

Maharashtra Police's cyber department has asked people to refrain from circulating online pictures of the body of the actor.

Terming it as a "disturbing trend", it warned that circulation of such pictures could attract legal action.

"A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste," it tweeted late Sunday night.

"It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action," it added.

Urging netizens to refrain from posting such photos, the cyber department said the pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.

"In the digital age, every piece of information we read or watch needs to be cross-checked, verified and we all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them," it said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)