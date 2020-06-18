CBSE to decide on remaining board exams on June 23

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to decide on the remaining 23 board examinations which were suspended on account of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

The development comes in wake of a plea filed in Supreme Court by parents of students appearing for class XII examination. Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea has said that students might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid the increase in the number of cases of virus infection.

Citing AIIMS data which predicted that the pandemic would be at its peak in July, the plea urged the court to quash the May 18 notification of the CBSE by which the date sheet for remaining exams of Class XII was declared and also to stay it till the matter is decided by the court.

The top court has directed the Board to decide if students could be assessed based on performance in internal exams and cancel board examinations altogether.

The CBSE in its response told the court that it will "very shortly" take appropriate decision on the issue raised in a plea which has sought quashing of the notification for conducting remaining examinations of Class XII from July 1 to July 15.

Representational Image

The counsel appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) requested a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, for a short adjournment so that he could appraise the apex court about the decision on the issue.

The bench, which also comprises Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, posted the matter for hearing on June 23.