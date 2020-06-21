COVID-19 Live | India's coronavirus tally cross 4 lakh-mark with over 15K cases in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India's coronavirus tally crossed the four lakh on Sunday, with Delhi and several other states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala reporting a record spike in infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254.

In the last 24 hours, a record spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 positive cases and 306 deaths were reported in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's statistics. It was the tenth consecutive day that the country had registered over 10,000 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 4,10,461, including 2,27,756 patients who have been cured, according to the Union Health Ministry. There are 1,69,451 active patients in the country.

"Around 54.13 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said on Saturday.

The worst affected Maharashtra recorded 3,874 coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the state tally to 1,28,205. The total fatalities rose to 5,984 with 160 new deaths.

As many as 1,197 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai which has 65,265 cases so far.

The financial capital of the country also recorded 136 deaths due to the pandemic, which is the highest single-day figure, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. The death toll in the city thus rose to 3,559.

There was some relief for the city as the Dharavi slum, which was once a COVID-19 hotspot, on Saturday recorded only seven new cases, which is the lowest such rise in a single day, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi's case count now stands at 2,158.

With 3,630 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 56,746 in Delhi, while the death toll climbed to 2,112.

Tamil Nadu reported a record single-day spike of 2,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, registering over 2,000 infections for a fourth straight day as the overall tally rose to 56,845 in the state, the Health department said.

Chennai continued to clock a majority of the cases among districts with 1,254 today, pushing the overall tally to 39,641 till date.

As many as 1,045 were discharged across the state on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 31,316 in the state.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally breached the 3,000 mark on Saturday with 127 people testing positive for the virus, the highest single day surge.

The infection count in the state has touched 3,039, while 1,450 people are presently under treatment and 1.39 lakh people under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Puducherry recorded 52 fresh cases of COVID-19, also its highest single day spike so far, taking the tally of infections in the Union Territory to 338.

Telangana witnessed its biggest spike of 546, pushing the tally to 7,072 and fatalities to 203.

Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day number as 32 more people tested positive.

The fresh cases raised the virus count in the northeastern state to 135 on Friday, the official said.

Gujarat reported 539 new coronavirus patients on Saturday which took the tally of cases in the state to 26,737, the health department said.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

Of the total 12,948 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,893 fatalities followed by Delhi with 2,035 deaths, Gujarat with 1,618, Tamil Nadu with 666, West Bengal with 529, Madhya Pradesh with 495, Uttar Pradesh with 488, Rajasthan with 333 and Telangana with 198 deaths.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

The number of government labs has been increased to 715 and private labs has been increased to 259 (a total of 974), the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested is 66,16,496, it said.