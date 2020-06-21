COVID-19: 133 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 93 recover

Kerala reported 133 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day. The previous highest was 127 reported on Saturday. The state has reported 100-plus cases in six days this month, following the influx of people from abroad and other states.

The number of active cases rose to 1490.

Ninety-three patients recovered. Till date, 1,659 patients have recovered.

Of the 133 cases, 80 are returnees from abroad (Kuwait – 35, Saudi Arabia – 18, UAE – 13, Bahrain – 5, Oman – 5, Qatar – 2, Egypt – 1, Djibouti – 1). Forty-three people are returnee from other states (Tamil Nadu – 17, Maharashtra – 16, Delhi – 3, Gujarat – 2, West Bengal – 2, Uttar Pradesh – 2, Haryana – 1).

Nine patients contracted the disease through contact. Of them three each are from Idukki and Thrissur, two from Palakkad and one from Ernakulam. A healthcare worker in Idukki has also tested positive.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur – 16

Palakkad – 15

Kollam – 13

Idukki – 11

Alappuzha – 10

Kottayam – 10

Malappuram – 10

Kozhikode – 10

Kannur -10

Thiruvananthapuram – 9

Pathanamthitta – 8

Kasaragod – 6

Ernakulam – 5

District-wise Recoveries:

Thrissur – 37

Malappuram - 30 (including 1 Thrissur and Pathanamthitta native)

Alappuzha – 9

Kozhikode - 5 (including 1 Kannur native)

Pathanamthitta - 4 (including 1 Alappuzha native)

Kottayam – 3

Kannur – 2

Kasaragod – 2

Palakkad – 1

Contact cases

Most of the cases as well as recoveries were reported in Thrissur. While 16 people tested positive, 37 who were undergoing treatment tested negative. Three of the positive cases contracted the virus through contacts with infected people. A 45-year-old Poomangalam native tested positive after he came to contact with his brother. A 46-year-old woman at Vallivattam near Vellangalloor contracted the virus from a health worker who had tested positive. A 40-year-old woman from Viyyur has also contracted the virus through contact.

Eleven cases were confirmed in Idukki. Of them, three contracted the virus through contact. All the three are from Kattappana. A 31-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman from Kattappana conducted the tests on June 19 following symptoms. A 43-year-old ASHA worker at Kattappana has also tested positive.

Of the 15 cases reported in Palakkad, two contracted the disease through contact. One of them is a policeman and the other is a 55-year-old woman at Nalleppally.

The 26-year-old policeman who tested positive is a native of Pallasana belongs to KAP batallion 2. He had gone to the Thrissur AR camp for attached duty on June 10. He was posted at Laloor quarantine jail. He, along with five others, were put in quarantine after one of the inmates of the quarantine jail tested positive recently.

The Nalleppally native woman's son is the driver of a national permit lorry who works at Thoothukudi. He was quarantined after he returned on June 3. He is asymptomatic but the mother was tested as she had symptoms. The driver will be tested.

A 43-year-old man at Nayarambalam in Ernakulam is among the five cases reported in the district. He was tested for COVID as he had fever and other symptoms. The source of his infection has not been found.

Of the 10 cases in Kottayam, four belong to a family and three to another family. A 57-year-old woman at Kothavara near Thalayazham and her three sons, aged 21 and 11 (twins), tested positive. They returned from Mumbai on June 5. A Mutholi native woman (60), her son (37) and grandson (6) have also tested positive. They came back from Mumbai on June 4.

There are 1,43,969 people under observation in the state. Of them, 1,41,919 are in home/institutional quarantine and 2,050 hospitalised. As many as 325 people were hospitalised on Sunday.

Testing status

Total samples tested (including private labs): 1,37,475

Results awaited: 3,460

Samples tested as part of sentinel surveillance: 38,146

Negative result: 36,751

Total samples sent for tests: 1,83,201