Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Chenda maestro Aravindakshan Marar dies at 83

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2024 01:09 PM IST Updated: May 05, 2024 01:51 PM IST
Aravindakshan Marar. Photo: Manorama/ File
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Veteran Chenda artist Kelathu Aravindakshan Marar passed away due to age-related ailments here on Sunday. The 83-year-old percussion maestro breathed his last at his residence in Ollur. His funeral will be held at Paramekkavu Shanti Ghat at 4 pm on Sunday after public  pays homage at his residence.

Marar, who was a popular figure among the percussion lovers, skipped the Thrissur Pooram for the past two years due to health issues. In his 45-year-long performance for the Pooram, he was associated with Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples for 13 years and nine years, respectively. He was a loyalist to Kizhakkoottu Aniyan Marar and Peruvanam Kuttan Marar who took the role of 'Mela Pramani' in Ilanjithara Melam.

Marar has bagged several awards including the prestigious Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award for his contribution to art.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE