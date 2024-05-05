Chenda maestro Aravindakshan Marar dies at 83

Thrissur: Veteran Chenda artist Kelathu Aravindakshan Marar passed away due to age-related ailments here on Sunday. The 83-year-old percussion maestro breathed his last at his residence in Ollur. His funeral will be held at Paramekkavu Shanti Ghat at 4 pm on Sunday after public pays homage at his residence.



Marar, who was a popular figure among the percussion lovers, skipped the Thrissur Pooram for the past two years due to health issues. In his 45-year-long performance for the Pooram, he was associated with Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples for 13 years and nine years, respectively. He was a loyalist to Kizhakkoottu Aniyan Marar and Peruvanam Kuttan Marar who took the role of 'Mela Pramani' in Ilanjithara Melam.

Marar has bagged several awards including the prestigious Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award for his contribution to art.