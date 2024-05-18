Alappuzha man stabs wife to death on road

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife to death on the road at Cherthala's Pallippuram here on Saturday evening. The deceased is Kelamangalam native Ambili, a collection agent at Thirunallur Co-operative Society. The accused Rajesh reportedly fled from the scene after fatally stabbing Ambili. Police have launched a search for him.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Saturday. Manorama News reported that Rajesh attacked his wife when she was travelling on her two-wheeler. At the same time, no one witnessed the crime. People who heard Ambili yelling for help rushed to the scene assuming that she met with a road accident. Though they rushed her to the nearby Cherthala Taluk hospital, she breathed her last.

It is learnt that a domestic row between the couple led to the murder. Rajesh is employed at the water transport department. The couple has two children.