Alappuzha youth killed on road in country-bomb explosion

Alappuzha: A young man was killed in a country bomb explosion at Thondankulangara near Alappuzha on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kiliyamparambu Arun Kumar (Kannan), aged 32.

According to Manorama News, Arun, who was part of a gang, was returning home after attacking a rival gang member, Rahul, in the evening.

While the police have said that he died after a country bomb in his possession exploded, Arun's relatives have alleged that rivals had hurled the bomb at him.

He reportedly died on the road. The deceased leaves his wife Vineetha and daughter Avantika.