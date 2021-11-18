Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Alappuzha youth killed on road in country-bomb explosion

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2021 11:02 PM IST Updated: November 18, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Crime scene
Image for representation only. B Calkins/Shutterstock
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A young man was killed in a country bomb explosion at Thondankulangara near Alappuzha on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kiliyamparambu Arun Kumar (Kannan), aged 32.

According to Manorama News, Arun, who was part of a gang, was returning home after attacking a rival gang member, Rahul, in the evening.

RELATED ARTICLES

While the police have said that he died after a country bomb in his possession exploded, Arun's relatives have alleged that rivals had hurled the bomb at him.

He reportedly died on the road. The deceased leaves his wife Vineetha and daughter Avantika.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.