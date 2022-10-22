Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

80-year-old woman hacked to death by grandnephew in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2022 11:20 AM IST Read In Malayalam
Rinju Sam | Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at a rented house near Mulakuzha Junction in Alappuzha district early on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Annamma Varghese, a native of Charummoodu, near Mavelikkara.

She was hacked to death. The police have nabbed Rinju Sam, 28, the son of Annamma's niece Rosamma, over the incident.

Annamma had moved in with Rinju's family last February. The incident happened around 5.30am on Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police said that Rinju, who has mental health issues, turned violent and attacked Annamma. Rinju’s parents Sam and Rosamma ran out, and escaped unhurt. Riju, who worked for a jewellery in Chennai, had quit his job due to mental health issues and returned home a few months ago.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.