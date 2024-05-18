Now, CPM erects memorial for those killed while making bombs

Kannur: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has landed in a spot over the construction of a memorial in honor of two persons who died while making bombs at Chettakandi near Panoor in Kannur district in 2015.The party has constructed a memorial for Panoor Chettakkandi natives Shaiju and Subeesh. The Congress party has vehemently criticized the CPM on this matter, stating that it reveals the party's mentality towards individuals involved in such criminal activities.

According to a poster which is being circulated, CPM state secretary M V Govindan will inaugurate the building on May 22, accompanied by a significant procession of party members as part of the inauguration ceremony. CPM had distanced itself from Shaiju and Subeesh when the blast occurred. The then party secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asserted that the party had no involvement in the blast, and accused their opponents of spreading false information about the party's role in the incident.

"CPM has consistently supported individuals involved in criminal activities for the party's benefit. Even though P Jayarajan received the bodies of the blast victims, the party secretary himself disowned them. This event serves as clear evidence that party members engage in such activities with the tacit approval of leaders. Additionally, CPM disowned another individual who died while making bombs in Panoor during the recent election period. It's likely that the party will soon construct a memorial in his name as well. The party will always protect and support its criminal elements, even those serving time in jail," remarked Martin George, DCC President of Kannur, to Onmanorama.

The blast occurred on June 6, 2015, injuring four individuals in addition to the deceased. The bodies were cremated on party land in East Chettakkandi amidst a large gathering. P Jayarajan justified the decision by claiming that they had died while attempting to defend against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). However, the party claims that it never disowned Shaiju and Subeesh.

"CPM never disowned them; instead, we called for a thorough investigation into the various attacks and bomb blasts at that time," stated K E Kunhabdulla, CPM Panoor Area Secretary, to Onmanorama.