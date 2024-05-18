Heavy rain alert: Night travel ban in Pathanamthitta till May 23

Pathanamthitta: The district authority here on Saturday imposed a ban night travel in the district from May 19 to 23 after the India Meteorological Department predicted extreme heavy rain. The ban will come into force from 7 pm on Sunday. People are also restricted from visiting major tourist spots including Gavi during this period.



The Met Department has sounded a red alert in the district from May 19-20 and an orange alert on May 21. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm).

The district authority also ordered to stop operations of quarries in view of the bad weather.

In a press statement, district collector A Shibu informed that people would be evacuated from Ranni and Konni areas which are prone to natural calamities like landslide if there is an emergency situation. Relief camps were already opened at all taluks, he added.

As per the IMD alert, Kerala is likely to receive very heavy rain under the influence of strong westerly and south-westerly winds in the region from May 18 to 21. All districts except Kannur and Kasaragod are put on alert til May 20.