Heavy rain expected in Kerala till Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 18, 2024 11:13 AM IST Updated: May 18, 2024 11:25 AM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas of certain Kerala districts until Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued for Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday and Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha on Sunday. Additionally, an orange alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts on May 20 and May 21. These areas are expected to experience rainfall akin to red alert levels, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm per hour.

Furthermore, strong winds of 30 to 40 km per hour are anticipated on May 19 and 20. A yellow alert has been issued on Saturday for Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. The State Disaster Management Authority advises against venturing into the sea from the Kerala coast until further notice due to expected adverse weather conditions.

