Kozhikode: In a major development in the domestic violence case in Pantheerankavu here, the mother and sister of prime accused Rahul P Gopal have filed a plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case. According to reports, the two women submitted their anticipatory bail plea before the Kozhikode Sessions Court as fearing arrest in the case.



The duo took the move when reports claimed that police would book them under the dowry prohibition act over the statement of Rahul's wife. In her statement to the probe team, Rahul's wife hailing from Ernakulam revealed that her husband brutally manhandled her under the influence of his mother and sister. Though police reached their house to record the statement of the two women, the house was locked. Manorama News reported that the duo are admitted to Kozhikode Govt. Medical College Hospital.

The domestic violence came to light when the woman's family paid a visit to Rahul's residence on May 8 as part of the ceremony. After noticing bruises on the woman's body, the family members questioned her. She revealed that Rahul assaulted her brutally and tried to strangulate her with the cable of a mobile charger. She claimed that Rahul used to beat her suspecting infidelity. Following this, the woman's family took her to the police station and filed a complaint against Rahul. The woman also announced her decision to end her a week-long marriage and returned her 'Thali' to Rahul.

The woman from Ernakulam's Paravur entered wedlock with Rahul on May 5. When the domestic violence made headlines on May 8, the woman's family opened up about the brutal torture. The woman told police that Rahul made her drink alcohol forcibly, causing her to vomit. As Pantheerankavu police remained inactive after receiving the woman's complaint, Rahul managed to flee to Germany. Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against Rahul over the case.