Man electrocuted after he climbs live transformer in Kasaragod

Kanhangad: A 45-year-old man was electrocuted after he climbed a live transformer in the city here on Saturday. The deceased is Udayan of Kollam.



As per reports, the incident happened around 1.30 pm and prima facie seems like a death by suicide. Udayan breached a security fence and climbed the transformer in front of Metro Silks. He was thrown off the transformer by the impact of the current.

Though Udayan was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. According to police, Udayan was suffering from mental illness. The body was shifted to the District Hospital morgue.