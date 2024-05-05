Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sweltering heat continues in Kerala; yellow alert in 12 districts till May 7

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2024 02:16 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama/ File
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As scorching summer continued to grip Kerala, the India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for all districts except Wayanad and Idukki from Sunday to Tuesday. Though a yellow alert is sounded, the Met Department has withdrawn the heatwave warning issued for Palakkad and other districts after summer rains lashed several parts of the state. 

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39 ̊C in Palakkad district, around 37 ̊C in Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur. Kannur & Kozhikode districts, around 36 ̊C in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts (2 to 4 ̊C above normal) during 05 th to 07th May, 2024. Hot & Humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during 05 th to 07 th May, 2024 due to high temperature and humidity,” reads the IMD alert. 

The Met Office on Wednesday said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in May and a significantly high number of heatwave days is expected over the northern plains, central region and adjoining areas of peninsular India. April witnessed record-smashing maximum temperatures in east, northeast and south peninsular India, prompting health warnings from government agencies and some states to suspend in-person classes in schools.

RELATED ARTICLES

A number of stations also recorded their highest-ever April day temperatures.

At the same time, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Sunday. A yellow alert for rain is sounded for Ernakulam and Wayanad on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE